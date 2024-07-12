Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets Saturday July 13

Andy Schooler previews Saturday’s Wimbledon ladies’ singles final between Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini.

Daily tennis betting tips: Wimbledon 1pt Barbora Krejcikova to win the match and serve the most aces & the most double faults at 2/1

Barbora Krejcikova v Jasmine Paolini (1400 BST) It’s a breath of fresh air these days to see someone playing any sport with a smile on their face and it would be wonderful to see Jasmine Paolini emerge as Wimbledon champion on Saturday afternoon. Yet her emotional side may actually turn out to be her undoing against the more stoic Barbora Krejcikova. “I will be so nervous,” Paolini admitted when looking ahead to this match following her nail-biting semi-final win over Donna Vekic. “I’m going to be shaking.” While always wary on putting too much weight on player comments, Paolini is someone you feel is brutally honest, perhaps too honest. Her comments certainly fit with what we saw in last month’s French Open final when she won only three games against Iga Swiatek. Available at 66/1 antepost, Paolini also made a shaky start to her semi-final on Thursday, losing the first set 6-2 and being thoroughly outplayed. Paolini, looking to become the first Italian to win a Wimbledon title, deserves great credit for her fightback in that match and certainly showed a strong mentality in the latter stages when she missed match points at 5-4 and 6-5 before winning the ensuing tie-break. Still, she comes into this match looking to achieve something she’s never done before – win a Grand Slam title – and that will bring its own mental challenges, as she’s already addressed.

In contrast, Krejcikova – a 225/1 shot when the tournament got under way but now the title favourite – arrives here having already triumphed at this level; she was the French Open champion in 2021. The Czech has surprised many, not least herself, with her run to this final but appears not to be feeling any pressure, saying she was “enjoying the moment much more than I did in Paris (in 2021)”. She’s looked largely unfazed on court too. She also started her semi-final poorly, losing her first two service games, but after that dictated with her serve and Elena Rybakina, the player whose serve was supposed to be the dominant force in that match, didn’t have the answers. Krejcikova also impressed on serve during her quarter-final victory over Jelena Ostapenko and she arrives at the final having won 77% of her service games. Paolini’s figure is down at 71%, although she does have the better return figures, winning 44% of return games (to Krejcikova’s 36%). Paolini also has the edge when it comes to points won on second serve (48 to 44%) and that’s an area where the Italian will look to profit. I’m not sure she’ll get too many chances on Krejcikova’s first delivery (72% points won) so taking opportunities on the weaker second serve will be key.