Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets Friday July 5

Roberto Bautista Agut v Fabio Fognini

There are several matches on Friday’s order of play in which the favourites may well be tested to the full.

Jan-Lennard Struff has beaten Daniil Medvedev on grass before, while a similar thing can be said about Alexander Bublik ahead of his clash with Tommy Paul, who has struggled so far to replicate his title-winning form from Queen’s.

However, I decided I couldn’t back both Bublik and Fognini on the same day – these are two of the most combustible players on the ATP Tour – and I’ve ended up plumping for the Italian.

I have no argument about Bautista Agut being favourite in this match – he’s a former Wimbledon semi-finalist after all and a decent sort on grass.

But neither can I have Fognini at 9/5.

He comes in off a confidence-boosting victory over top-10 star Casper Ruud, a win which perhaps wasn’t the biggest upset given the Norwegian’s record on grass, but a decent one nonetheless.

RBA has won more matches on the surface this season but he also brings a poor head-to-head record to the table.

Fognini has won nine of their 12 previous meetings and while none of them has come on grass, that’s a significant mental advantage to bring to the court.

I believe this will again be a match largely contested from the baseline and that should suit Fognini given his record.

RBA has lost his serve only twice in two rounds so far but he’s faced 19 break points in total. Saving them so often looks unsustainable and Fognini has shown in the past that he is capable on return in this match-up.

A small bet at the price looks worth a try.