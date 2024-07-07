Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets for Monday July 8

1.5pts Novak Djokovic to beat Holger Rune and both players to win a set at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

Arthur Fils v Alex de Minaur

I tried to take on De Minaur, to some extent, in the last round only for scheduled opponent Luas Pouille to hand the Australian a walkover.

New opponent means new prices, but I’m again of the opinion that De Minaur is too short.

Yes, he enjoyed arguably his best season to date and he’s transferred his strong form onto the grass, winning the title in Den Bosch.

He’s yet to lose a set in SW19 but he’s only played a couple of claycourters and this match will be considerably different against an opponent who has real weapons and won’t be afraid to goon the offensive.

Of course, De Minaur’s defence is much lauded but it was broken down when the pair met in Barcelona in April, Fils winning 48% of points on return as he posted a 7-5 6-2 win.

That match took place on clay but Fils has bedded in on the grass, posting wins over Dominic Stricker, title dark horse Hubert Hurkacz and Roman Safiullin so far.

That’s certainly a more impressive list of victories that De Minaur’s.

The Aussie has never been beyond this stage of Wimbledon before, which provides a potential mental hurdle, and Fils’ strong serve and big ground game can cause problems.

I considered backing him at 5.5 on the game-handicap but my worry there is his propensity to lose focus on occasions – he’s already lost sets 6-2 and 6-1 at this tournament. A repeat could ruin the bet.

I’m instead going to take a punt on him actually winning the match as I feel 16/5 represents some value.

As long-term readers will know, I’ve long expected big things from Fils and feel he has the talent to go much higher than his current ranking of 34.

The way he dominated that only previous meeting will give him confidence, as will his victories so far at the All England Club.

Let’s get with the Frenchman.