Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
tennis icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine Paolini

Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini reaches final after dramatic victory over Donna Vekic

By Sporting Life
17:01 · THU July 11, 2024

Jasmine Paolini reached the Wimbledon final after a dramatic victory over Donna Vekic.

The diminutive Italian, who until last week had never won a match at SW19, edged a semi-final for the ages 2-6 6-4 7-6 (10/8) after a heart-stopping match tie-break.

Unseeded Vekic, also 28 and playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, was in tears at times during a deciding set of unimaginable twists and turns.

But it was it was the seventh seed's day as she backed up her surprise run to the French Open final by making it a bellissimo Wimbledon.

“This match, I will remember forever,” the five-foot-four Paolini said.

“I was just trying to think abut what to do on the court, point by point, because I was really in difficulty.”

Paolini is the first woman to reach back-to-back Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals since Serena Williams in 2016.

“I think these last months have been crazy for me,” she added. “I don’t know, I am just trying to focus on what I have to do on court and enjoying what I am doing.

“I love playing tennis. It is a dream. I was watching finals when I was a kid at Wimbledon. I am just enjoying it and trying to live in the present.”

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....