Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini reaches final after dramatic victory over Donna Vekic

Unseeded Vekic, also 28 and playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, was in tears at times during a deciding set of unimaginable twists and turns.

The diminutive Italian, who until last week had never won a match at SW19, edged a semi-final for the ages 2-6 6-4 7-6 (10/8) after a heart-stopping match tie-break.

But it was it was the seventh seed's day as she backed up her surprise run to the French Open final by making it a bellissimo Wimbledon.

“This match, I will remember forever,” the five-foot-four Paolini said.

“I was just trying to think abut what to do on the court, point by point, because I was really in difficulty.”

Paolini is the first woman to reach back-to-back Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals since Serena Williams in 2016.

“I think these last months have been crazy for me,” she added. “I don’t know, I am just trying to focus on what I have to do on court and enjoying what I am doing.

“I love playing tennis. It is a dream. I was watching finals when I was a kid at Wimbledon. I am just enjoying it and trying to live in the present.”