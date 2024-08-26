Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for the second day’s play of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.
1pt Jakub Mensik to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime at 13/5 (Paddy Power, BetVictor)
1.5pts Nuno Borges to beat Federico Coria 3-0 at 20/21 (BetVictor)
1pt Elina Avanesyan to beat Beatriz Haddad Maia at 11/8 (bet365, William Hill, 888sport)
This isn’t the first time I’ve opposed Auger-Aliassime in some form in the first round of a Grand Slam.
The main reason is simple – he’s got a poor record in such matches.
In 21 Grand Slam tournaments, the Canadian has lost in round one on 10 occasions, including four of the last six. As for the 11 first-rounders he has won, only three have been won in straight sets (none at the US Open).
Of course, using only what has happened in the (often) distant past isn’t exactly a bombproof plan but FAA has hardly shone since the move onto the hardcourts. He’s gone just 2-2 in the warm-up events, with one of the wins coming against a clearly-struggling Casper Ruud.
We probably shouldn’t be surprised – Auger-Aliassime is just 10-10 on hardcourts in 2024 with only the one win against a top-75 player (the ill Ruud).
Mensik, the world number 65, may not have great form either but he’s certainly a talented teenager, who showed what he’s capable of when making the Doha final back in February where Andrey Rublev was defeated en route. Grigor Dimitrov is another top-10 scalp claimed this season, while Hubi Hurkacz was pushed to five sets at the Australian Open.
This could be another long contest and I was close to backing over 36.5 games, with Mensik +1.5 sets another option.
However, I’ll go for the upset at 13/5, which seems a good price.
There looks a gulf in class on this surface between these two and I’m expecting an easy win for the favourite, Borges.
The Portuguese is enjoying a big season, climbing up the rankings, and a major reason for that is he’s been able to translate his claycourt success onto the hard surface.
In the first half of the season, he made the last 16 of the Australian Open, the quarter-finals of Los Cabos and won the Phoenix Challenger.
After Wimbledon, Borges won his maiden ATP Tour title in Bastad, beating Rafael Nadal in the final, and since the Olympics he’s won five hardcourt matches, including one against world number 15 Ugo Humbert.
In contrast, Coria has lost his last five matches and 10 of his last 11 at tour level. In fact, he has won only two tour-level matches since February - against the world numbers 182 and 135.
The Argentine has played only two matches on a hardcourt in 2024 and has lost both in straight sets.
Another beckons here – back it at 10/11.
I mentioned Avanesyan’s potential in my outright preview and think she’s also worth backing in this match.
OK, Haddad Maia did make the final in Cleveland last week but we’ve seen time and again over the years that failing to get used to the courts of a Grand Slam event by going deep the week before is often shown up in round one.
The dash from Ohio will mean she won’t have had a great deal of time on site at Flushing Meadows, while there’s also tennis in the legs following back-to-back three-setters in the last two rounds in Cleveland.
Avanesyan has a better win rate in 2024 and is a player who tends to save her best for the big matches.
She’s 4-3 against top-20 players this season, her most recent such win coming against Jelena Ostapenko in Cincinnati, less than two weeks ago.
The Armenian also beat Qinwen Zheng at Roland Garros and has the potential to take down another seed at a Grand Slam here.
Posted at 2000 BST on 26/08/24
