Jakub Mensik v Felix Auger-Aliassime

This isn’t the first time I’ve opposed Auger-Aliassime in some form in the first round of a Grand Slam.

The main reason is simple – he’s got a poor record in such matches.

In 21 Grand Slam tournaments, the Canadian has lost in round one on 10 occasions, including four of the last six. As for the 11 first-rounders he has won, only three have been won in straight sets (none at the US Open).

Of course, using only what has happened in the (often) distant past isn’t exactly a bombproof plan but FAA has hardly shone since the move onto the hardcourts. He’s gone just 2-2 in the warm-up events, with one of the wins coming against a clearly-struggling Casper Ruud.

We probably shouldn’t be surprised – Auger-Aliassime is just 10-10 on hardcourts in 2024 with only the one win against a top-75 player (the ill Ruud).

Mensik, the world number 65, may not have great form either but he’s certainly a talented teenager, who showed what he’s capable of when making the Doha final back in February where Andrey Rublev was defeated en route. Grigor Dimitrov is another top-10 scalp claimed this season, while Hubi Hurkacz was pushed to five sets at the Australian Open.

This could be another long contest and I was close to backing over 36.5 games, with Mensik +1.5 sets another option.

However, I’ll go for the upset at 13/5, which seems a good price.