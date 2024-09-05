Emma Navarro v Aryna Sabalenka (2359 BST)

My outright pick Sabalenka has done little wrong so far, losing just the one set en route to this stage, and the defeat of Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals saw her become odds-on for the title.

If you’re also on her antepost, you might not want to get involved here, although with Navarro out at 7/2 there’s some sort of hedging chance if you feel the American has something to offer.

I’d suggest she’ll do better than Qinwen Zheng, who managed to win just three games against Sabalenka on Tuesday.

The Chinese simply couldn’t deal with her opponent’s power and succumbed meekly for the third time in as many meetings.

Navarro’s defence is better and her court coverage is very strong, as she showed against Coco Gauff in round four. She’ll try to disrupt the rhythm with her strong slice and drop shot, which was in fine working order on Tuesday.

But Sabalenka has bigger weapons than Gauff and it was notable that when Paula Badosa was playing well in their quarter-final, Navarro struggled to find solutions to her greater weight of shot. Sadly, for Badosa, it didn’t last and she was simply too inconsistent.

Navarro did manage to win the pair’s only previous hardcourt meeting, although that came on the sluggish courts of Indian Wells back in March. The Belarusian’s groundstrokes will have more bite on the faster Laykold surface of Flushing Meadows and she’s certainly playing better than she was back in the spring.

Sabalenka took revenge at Roland Garros, where she didn’t face a break point, and the fact that she’s held serve 91% of the time so far at this tournament, suggests it could be a tough day on return for Navarro.

The underdog also has the added issue of playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final so the potential for nerves is clearly high – and we saw how she got edgy when trying to close out against Gauff.

Sabalenka is playing too well for her run to stop now in my opinion and I feel there’s potential for her to win this fairly comfortably.

Four of her five victories so far have come inside 20.5 games and I’m happy to play the unders on that total-games line in this one at a shade of odds-on.