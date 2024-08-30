Botic van de Zandschulp v Jack Draper

To be honest, I’m not massively keen about anything on Saturday’s order of play but the price that stands out the most is that of van de Zandschulp.

I’m surprised to see him at 100/30 to beat Draper, given he’s coming in off a career-best victory over Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday night.

OK, some will feel a letdown is inevitable but he is a man with his head screwed on and spoke calmly and seemed focused on the next task when he met with the media in the wake of his upset victory.

Van de Zandschulp was happy with his “stable” level in that contest and I see that Alcaraz match as decent preparation for this one.

Draper also boasts a good serve and heavy groundstrokes but the Dutch star handled that well the other day and spoke about how he had “tried to beat him (Alcaraz) to the punch” and also mentioned how he attempted to come to the net a lot. He was clearly happy with how he volleyed.

Both men are yet to lose a set but with Van de Zandschulp having also beaten Denis Shapovalov, his level of opponent has certainly been higher.

Draper has done all that has been asked of him, defeating Zhizhen Zhang, who was struggling physically, and the limited Mariano Diaz Acosta.

But this should be a much tougher test and, given the price differential, I’m want to get with the underdog in some way.

I’m going to take van de Zandschulp on the game handicap where he gets a 6.5-game start – prior to this tournament, Draper had failed to cover the -6.5 handicap in six of his last seven Grand Slam matches.

I wouldn’t rule out the upset either – if he starts well and manages to drag this deep, Draper hasn’t always been the best physically in the long, gruelling affairs.