Andy Schooler has picked out two bets for Saturday’s third-round action at the US Open – and both involve British players.
1.25pts Botic van de Zandschulp (+6.5) to beat Jack Draper on the game handicap at 17/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Dan Evans to win a set v Alex de Minaur at 4/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
To be honest, I’m not massively keen about anything on Saturday’s order of play but the price that stands out the most is that of van de Zandschulp.
I’m surprised to see him at 100/30 to beat Draper, given he’s coming in off a career-best victory over Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday night.
OK, some will feel a letdown is inevitable but he is a man with his head screwed on and spoke calmly and seemed focused on the next task when he met with the media in the wake of his upset victory.
Van de Zandschulp was happy with his “stable” level in that contest and I see that Alcaraz match as decent preparation for this one.
Draper also boasts a good serve and heavy groundstrokes but the Dutch star handled that well the other day and spoke about how he had “tried to beat him (Alcaraz) to the punch” and also mentioned how he attempted to come to the net a lot. He was clearly happy with how he volleyed.
Both men are yet to lose a set but with Van de Zandschulp having also beaten Denis Shapovalov, his level of opponent has certainly been higher.
Draper has done all that has been asked of him, defeating Zhizhen Zhang, who was struggling physically, and the limited Mariano Diaz Acosta.
But this should be a much tougher test and, given the price differential, I’m want to get with the underdog in some way.
I’m going to take van de Zandschulp on the game handicap where he gets a 6.5-game start – prior to this tournament, Draper had failed to cover the -6.5 handicap in six of his last seven Grand Slam matches.
I wouldn’t rule out the upset either – if he starts well and manages to drag this deep, Draper hasn’t always been the best physically in the long, gruelling affairs.
Another Briton is in action here – and could this one also involve a favourite who’s been priced up too short?
I think so.
Yes, De Minaur has had a strong season – certainly a lot better than Evans – but this is his first tournament since picking up an injury at Wimbledon and now he’s got to face an opponent who has troubled him consistently in the past.
The pair have met three times on the main tour and Evans has won on every occasion. Every match has been played on a hardcourt, too.
The most recent was 11 months ago in Davis Cup when Evans won indoors in three sets.
I know his form has slumped since then but, that said, he’s looked pretty good in New York so far – it’s not controversial to say he’s playing as well as he’s done all season.
Seed Karen Khachanov was taken down in that record-breaking epic on Tuesday before fears that Evans would be too tired to back up that victory proved unfounded as he dismissed another top-40 player, Mariano Navone, in straight sets.
The backhand slice worked well for Evans in that one and it’s a shot which has troubled de Minaur in their previous meetings too.
I’m not expecting Evans to win this but I do think it will be closer than the odds suggest – Evans is out at 5/1.
My fear with backing him on the handicap is that he could hit the wall in a later set and fade away – as he seemed to be doing against Khachanov before that remarkable turnaround – so the way I’m going to side with the Briton is in the ‘to win a set’ market.
A small bet at 4/5 is the call.
Posted at 2200 BST on 30/08/24
