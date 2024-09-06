0.5pt Jannik Sinner to lose the first set and win the match v Jack Draper at 29/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

Jannik Sinner v Jack Draper (2000 BST)

Draper is on the crest of a wave right now – and it’s tempting to ride along with the breakthrough Briton.

He’s done something pretty special in New York, reaching this stage without dropping a set and losing only 36 games – the lowest such figure since the 1980s.

It’s been clear for some time that Draper has some serious weapons in his game and now things have finally seemed to click with, perhaps most importantly, his body holding up to the stress and strain this sport places upon it.

Maybe that will change if the 22-year-old is dragged into the trenches for the first time at the tournament – the man himself insists his body feels “robust” and that he is “ready to go the distance” if needed – but heading into the contest it’s hard to fault Draper.

His serve has been excellent - he’s only lost three service games, holding 95% of the time, a figure which makes Sinner’s very good one of 86% look poor by comparison.

The groundstrokes have been crunching with Draper using his power to full effect off both wings.

Of course, this is a big step up though.

Yes, Draper did beat top-10er Alex de Minaur on Wednesday but the Aussie was clearly struggling with the hip he damaged at Wimbledon.

Next it’s the world number one, who has defeated Tommy Paul and Daniil Medvedev in the last two rounds and while he wasn’t at his best throughout his quarter-final with the latter, the Italian has still looked very strong so far.

Draper did win their only previous meeting but that came more than three years ago on the grass of Queen’s Club and both men have developed considerably since then. Still, if he needed it, Draper will take some sort of confidence from that day when he enjoyed plenty of success with his second-serve returns.

I’m a little surprised to see Draper as big as 9/2 given the way he’s been playing, although I’m not convinced I really see him winning.

I suspect he’ll have to start well to stand a chance but also envisage Sinner figuring things out if he does fall behind early on.

Sinner to win after losing the opener looks an interesting way of getting Draper onside to some extent and worth a small bet at close to 6/1.

I also think that 10/11 about there being a tie-break in this one looks too big given the way both men have served of late.

Sky Bet’s 7/1 about over 1.5 tie-breaks may also be worth chancing if you are looking for a bigger price.