Tennis results: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner to win the China Open

Carlos Alcaraz ended Jannik Sinner’s winning run to take the China Open title in Beijing after another pulsating encounter between the two young stars.

Sinner went into the final on a 15-match winning streak after lifting his second grand slam trophy of the season at the US Open, but it was Alcaraz who came out on top 6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (3) after three hours and 21 minutes. The Spaniard now has a 6-4 lead over his big rival in their head-to-head after thumping 55 winners and playing a stunning final tie-break. “It was a really close match,” said Alcaraz. “Jannik showed once again that he’s the best player in the world, at least for me, the level that he’s playing is unbelievable.

🏆 Carlos Alcaraz has won yet another title at the China Open.



🤯 At the rate he's going, how many records is he likely to break by the time he retires? pic.twitter.com/N4EluCcJjt — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) October 2, 2024

“I had my chances in the first set, didn’t make it. But in general I’m proud of myself with the way that I dealt with the match, the way that I managed everything. “I’m really happy that in the third set. Even though he broke my serve again and it was really close, I gave myself the chance to keep going, playing aggressively and I’m really happy that I made it.” Alcaraz has found his mojo again over the last couple of weeks following a shock second-round loss at the US Open and he was electric at the start of the contest. He opened up a 5-2 lead in the opening set, but Sinner responded by breaking Alcaraz when he served for it and the world number one then saved three set points before taking the tie-break.

This backhand... 😱🤩



Carlos Alcaraz is on fire 🔥



(via ATP Tour 🎥)#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/Ku410xyMOx — Eurosport (@eurosport) October 2, 2024