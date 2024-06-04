Tennis betting tips Wednesday June 5: French Open preview and best bets

Mirra Andreeva v Aryna Sabalenka

Long-term readers will know I love an aces bet and the time has come to delve into that market at Roland Garros.

My theory with this market is that it rarely pays enough attention to the head-to-head record between the two players in question.

Serving aces is massively about the match-up – a tall player with a long reach, say Alex Zverev, is clearly going to be harder to hit aces past than the considerably smaller Alex de Minaur. More on those two later.

Then there are other factors such as one player needing to go for the lines more given the quality of the returner.

That could well be the case with Andreeva in this contest and she looks good value to serve the most aces.

Sabalenka is the firm favourite to win the match – she’s yet to lose a set in Paris – and while Andreeva has also impressed in reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, she’s not faced anyone of this quality.

She’ll also be well aware of having struggled in her previous meetings with the world number two. Sabalenka leads 2-0 with both matches having come on the clay of Madrid. Andreeva won just four games in 2023 and five in 2024.

That suggests the Russian will indeed need to go for broke in a bid to trouble Sabalenka – that could lead to aces (and double faults) from her racquet.

Interestingly, the aces tally across those two previous matches was 5-5, Andreeva winning the most recent count 3-2.

She’s also served more so far at this tournament – 13-10.

Those numbers suggest odds of 9/4 about the underdog serving the most aces are too big.