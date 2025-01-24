Andy Schooler previews Saturday’s Australian Open women’s singles final between his outright pick, Aryna Sabalenka, and Madison Keys.

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open women's final 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to beat Madison Keys 2-0 at 5/6 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Aryna Sabalenka v Madison Keys (0830 GMT) A teenage Martina Hingis was the last woman to win the Australian Open three years in a row. Aryna Sabalenka will look to emulate that feat on Saturday night in Melbourne and she will start a firm favourite to do so. The world number one began this tournament as the market leader and followers of my outright preview will have her at 5/2 heading into this match. With Keys 5/2 to land the upset, there’s a clear opportunity to hedge and lock in a profit – my advice in this position would always be to at least ensure that you don’t lose money. However, is the American really ready to claim her maiden Grand Slam title at the age of 29? She certainly impressed in taking down Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals on Thursday, coming from match-point down to win a final-set tie-break.

The difference in that contest was that Keys always knew she had the advantage in power terms but that won’t be the case here. Sabalenka is, at least, able to match Keys’ hitting ability and this promises to be a real slugfest, one which may well boil down to who is able to control the ball the best. After her semi-final success, Keys admitted that Sabalenka was someone who plays “fearless tennis”, a player who “won’t back down”. However, she also spoke about how her much-publicised racquet change in the off-season had given her “more control” on her shots and was a “huge benefit”. That could be crucial here. Keys said she went into her semi-final determined to have no regrets, refusing to be passive, and she’ll need that attitude again here, one suspects. The head-to-head isn’t in her favour – Sabalenka leads 4-1, while it’s 3-0 on hardcourts with the Belarusian a 6-4 6-3 winner in their most recent match which came in Beijing towards the end of last season. Across those matches, Sabalenka holds an advantage of eight percentage points on both first-serve and second-serve points won, although Keys will be encouraged by the fact she’s created more break points (41-35). The problem is she’s only converted 32%, while Sabalenka has won 53% of hers. I’m also a little concerned about how nerves will affect Keys. Sabalenka has become very used to occasions such as these – this will be her fifth Grand Slam title in two years. She’s gone 3-1 so far. As for Keys, this will be only her second Slam final – and the first went disastrously. She lost 6-3 6-0 to Sloane Stephens at the 2017 US Open on a day when errors spewed from her racquet. It may not necessarily play a part in this match but I’m sure Keys will have thought about that awful day in the lead up to this one.