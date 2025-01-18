Aryna Sabalenka v Mirra Andreeva

The fourth round starts on Sunday and so we’re down to four matches from each singles draw.

Frankly, I’m struggling for angles on the men’s side of things.

Jiri Lehecka has the potential to trouble Novak Djokovic but I tried taking the Serb on with Tomas Machac the other day and am still nursing the wound.

I was tempted to get with Ugo Humbert in some shape or form against Alex Zverev but the Frenchman was crushed in their most recent match, in Paris at the end of last season, and with the second seed yet to put a foot wrong in Melbourne, I’m instead off to the women’s draw.

In this match, I’m expecting Sabalenka to prove much too good.

Like Zverev, she’s done little wrong across the first three rounds – the two-time defending champion is yet to drop a set.

In contrast, Andreeva has struggled through her last two matches, needing three sets to beat both Moyuka Uchijima and Magdalena Frech.

Sabalenka’s greater power should be a big factor here. It has been in the past with the Belarusian 3-1 up on the head-to-head.

All three of her victories have come in straight sets, including a 6-3 6-2 victory in Brisbane only a couple of weeks ago.

Andreeva will aim to take something from the fact that she upset Sabalenka at Roland Garros last summer but that match was played on clay and, most importantly, on a day when Sabalenka was clearly struggling with illness.

In short, I reckon a straight-sets win at 5/6 looks a decent play.