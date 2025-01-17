Our tennis man Andy Schooler is backing three underdogs at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open matches 1.5pts Lorenzo Musetti to beat Ben Shelton at 11/8 (General) 1pt Corentin Moutet to beat Learner Tien at evens (General) 1pt Danielle Collins to beat Madison Keys at 23/10 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Ben Shelton v Lorenzo Musetti Musetti landed us an underdog winner in the previous round and he’s an interesting price again in this one. The Italian, who was a straight-sets winner when we backed him against Denis Shapovalov on Thursday, has won both previous meetings with Shelton, one of which was on a hardcourt (in Miami last season when he won 6-4 7-6). Look into the detail and what is particularly notable from those matches is how Musetti has enjoyed plenty of success on the big Shelton serve. He’s created 18 break points, converting four of them. In contrast, Shelton has had only three break opportunities, albeit he won two of those. Like Musetti, Shelton has lost just one set in Melbourne so far, doing so against Pablo Carreno Busta, who had six break points but failed to convert any.

His other contest was always likely to be a serve-dominated affair against Brandon Nakashima but this match looks set to be considerably different. If Musetti manages to get into Shelton’s service games – as he’s clearly managed to do in the past – then I’d expect him to enjoy more success in the lengthy exchanges. Back him at odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Musetti with Sky Bet Corentin Moutet v Learner Tien It’s been a good Australian Open for the ATP Tour’s so-called ‘Next Gen’. Teenagers Joao Fonseca, Jakub Mensik and Tien have all beaten top-10 opponents. However, Fonseca and Mensik both failed to back up those wins, losing in the following round, and there has to be a good chance Tien goes the same way. As impressive as his conquering of Daniil Medvedev was, you have to wonder how Tien will have recovered from that 3am finish on Friday morning. He’s just 19 and won’t have had to deal with anything like this before. In addition, he had already played five sets in round one against Camilo Ugo Carabelli (on top of three qualifiers last week), while organisers haven’t even put him in the night session – his match is due to begin at 3.30pm local time. That’s harsh. The crafty Moutet is certainly a player who will try to get him running to test out those legs and I like his chances. He finished 2024 with a semi-final run in Metz and has backed that up with his best-ever performance in Melbourne, beating home star Alexei Popyrin in the first round and Mitchell Krueger in round two, both in four sets. CLICK HERE to back Moutet with Sky Bet Madison Keys v Danielle Collins You probably saw Collins going to war with the Melbourne crowd on Thursday and I’m most certainly looking forward to the reception she gets when she takes to Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night. I would suggest the atmosphere for what will be the final match of the day will be spicy.

