Roberto Carballes Baena v James Duckworth

Initially priced up as a pick ‘em affair, Carballes Baena has been backed into favouritism but I still feel there’s some value in his price of 4/5.

The Spaniard has started 2025 pretty well, beating seed Francisco Cerundolo en route to the Auckland quarter-finals last week and then defeating Alejandro Tabilo, the 23rd seed, in round one here in Melbourne.

Duckworth denied us in this column the other day but selection Dominic Stricker was very disappointing. Despite that win, the Aussie is still only 5-11 in the main draw of his home Grand Slam and I doubt RCB will be so flaky here.

Key could be the return of serve as that looks Duckworth’s big weakness, certainly in statistical terms.

Over the past 12 months in tour-level hardcourt matches, he’s broken serve only 12% of the time – Carballes Baena is up at 21% on the same metric.

As for service holds, the pair are virtually neck and neck, RCB holding 78% of service games and Duckworth 79%.

Advantage Spain, for me.