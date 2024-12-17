Tennis betting tips: Next Gen ATP Finals player profiles, preview and best bets

Andy Schooler previews the Next Gen ATP Finals, which get under way in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Tennis betting tips: Next Gen ATP Finals 2pts Jakub Mensik to win the title at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Juncheng Shang to win the Red Group at 15/8 (betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Innovation was at the heart of the Next Gen ATP Finals when the event was first staged in 2017. It retains the Fast4 format – first-to-four-game sets with a tie-break played at 3-3. A shot clock keeps the pace quick and one of the things which has transferred, to some extent, to the regular tour, is legal coaching. But this year the tournament has added another strange dimension, namely its place in the calendar. It is marooned in what is really the off-season – the ‘real’ 2024 campaign ended last month, while the new season doesn’t begin until December 27. Doubtless the Saudi paymasters had something to do with that – for the second year running, the event is taking place in Jeddah on a Greenset court. But for punters it leaves question marks about how seriously the players will be taking things or, even if you are convinced they will be going full pelt given the good prize money on offer, are they actually well prepared?

I suspect most have prepared as if this is the first tournament of the new season, essentially sacrificing two weeks of their off-season. But I’m definitely wary of backing anyone at a short price without seeing them first. While I am doubtful all eight players are going to be in tip-top shape and form, the tournament certainly has potential to entertain royally. This year only those aged 20 and under are eligible to play (that’s a year younger than in 2023) but despite this, there are four members of the top 50 present, up from just one last year. That man was Arthur Fils, who is one of three who return this year, the others being Alex Michelsen and Luca van Assche. All will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who won this event before going on to become Grand Slam champions and world number one. In keeping with the organisers’ bid to speed up play, the conditions have tended to play pretty fast at this event, with serve often dominant. With tie-breaks arriving after six games, down the years I’ve placed plenty of emphasis on players with strong breaker records. To win this title you will likely need a good tie-break record in the event. Last year 12 of the 15 matches featured a breaker (down one from 2022), while eight of them saw two or more (up one from 2022). The tie-break data will definitely be considered in my final betting verdict but first let’s take a closer look at the eight players…

BLUE GROUP Arthur Fils Best odds : Title – 13/8; Group – 4/5

: Title – 13/8; Group – 4/5 Race position : 1

: 1 Ranking : 20

: 20 2024 win-loss record (tour level) : 37-26

: 37-26 2024 best performances : W Tokyo, Hamburg, SF Basel, Auckland

: W Tokyo, Hamburg, SF Basel, Auckland Recent form: L16 Paris, SF Basel, L64 Shanghai, W Tokyo Record v group opponents: v Mensik – no previous meetings

v Tien – overall: 1-0; indoor hard: 0-0; 2024: 1-0

v Fonseca – overall: 0-1; indoor hard: 0-0; 2024: 0-1 Looks the class of the field. The only top-40 player in Jeddah and one who has accumulated almost twice as many ranking points as anyone else present. Still, that was also the case 12 months ago when Fils was upset in the final. Has also landed the tougher-looking group, one featuring Fonseca, who crushed him for the loss of only four games on the Rio clay back in February. Conditions will be much quicker here which should suit Fils, who looks a worthy favourite, but he’s no shoo-in to qualify, let alone win the title. Was also a late arrival, which doesn’t inspire confidence.

Arthur Fils

Jakub Mensik Best odds : Title – 7/2; Group – 9/4

: Title – 7/2; Group – 9/4 Race position : 3

: 3 Ranking : 48

: 48 2024 win-loss record (tour level) : 25-17

: 25-17 2024 best performances : RU Doha, SF Umag, QF Shanghai, Vienna, Mallorca

: RU Doha, SF Umag, QF Shanghai, Vienna, Mallorca Recent form: Q2 Paris, QF Vienna, QF Shanghai, L32 Beijing Record v group opponents: v Fils – no previous meetings

v Tien – no previous meetings

v Fonseca – no previous meetings Mensik is the highest-ranked teenager in the men’s game after enjoying an excellent season. He rose from 167th to 48th in the rankings after winning 25 of his 42 tour-level matches. Four of those came against top-10 opponents which shows why he’s likely to climb much higher in the years to come. Finished the season strongly with good runs in Shanghai and Vienna but, a little worryingly, retired through injury in his last match in Paris. Did play well in the Middle East earlier in the year, although how relevant that is, is open to question. Learner Tien Best odds : Title – 18/1; Group – 7/1

: Title – 18/1; Group – 7/1 Race position : 5

: 5 Ranking : 122

: 122 2024 win-loss record (tour level) : 3-2

: 3-2 2024 best performances : QF Winston-Salem, W Fairfield (CH), Las Vegas (CH), Bloomfield Hills (CH)

: QF Winston-Salem, W Fairfield (CH), Las Vegas (CH), Bloomfield Hills (CH) Recent form: L32 Champaign (CH), RU Knoxville (CH), SF Charlottesville (CH), W Fairfield (CH), SF Tiburon (CH) Record v group opponents: v Fils – overall: 0-1; indoor hard: 0-0; 2024: 0-1

v Mensik – no previous meetings

v Fonseca – no previous meetings Tien is a player I’ve mentioned elsewhere this season and I’ve very much expecting him to enjoy a breakthrough year in 2025. This year he pocketed three Challenger Tour titles and at one stage hit a 28-match win streak. He ended the season with a 60-12 record at all levels, although the majority of those were in the second tier. That said, when he did compete at tour level, Tien managed to reach the quarter-finals in Winston-Salem where he beat two top-70 players. If he can get his strong return game going in these slick conditions – the American has the best return-games won percentage at tour level in the field - Tien has the potential to contend in this pool. Joao Fonseca Best odds : Title – 25/1; Group – 7/1

: Title – 25/1; Group – 7/1 Race position : 8

: 8 Ranking : 145

: 145 2024 win-loss record (tour level) : 7-7

: 7-7 2024 best performances : QF Rio, Bucharest, W Lexington (CH), RU Asuncion (CH)

: QF Rio, Bucharest, W Lexington (CH), RU Asuncion (CH) Recent form: SF Lyon (CH), L16 Helsinki (CH), L32 Bratislava (CH), QF Brest (CH) Record v group opponents: v Mensik – no previous meetings

v Tien - no previous meetings

v Fils – overall: 1-0; indoor hard: 0-0; 2024: 1-0 The lowest-ranked player in this field and also the youngest but Fonseca is not just here to make up the numbers. He shot to prominence with his upset win over Fils in Rio where he went on to make the last eight. The Brazilian prefers the clay but is no one-trick pony, as he’s shown with his hardcourt results on the Challenger Tour. He also went 2-1 for his country in the Davis Cup group stage, beating Botic van de Zandschulp on indoor hard. It will be quicker than ideal for Fonseca here but he’s not without a chance.

RED GROUP Alex Michelsen Best odds : Title – 9/2; Group – 6/4

: Title – 9/2; Group – 6/4 Race position : 2

: 2 Ranking : 41

: 41 2024 win-loss record (tour level) : 31-29

: 31-29 2024 best performances : RU Winston-Salem, Newport, SF Metz

: RU Winston-Salem, Newport, SF Metz Recent form: SF Metz, L32 Paris, L32 Vienna, L64 Shanghai, QF Tokyo Record v group opponents: v Shang – overall: 2-0; indoor hard: 0-0; 2024: 0-0

v Van Assche – overall: 0-1; indoor hard: 0-1; 2024: 0-0

v Basavareddy – overall: 1-1; indoor hard: 0-1; 2024: 0-0 The American enjoyed a fine second half of 2024, reaching two ATP finals and then the semis indoors in Metz in his last outing. Possesses a strong serve which should work well here but Michelsen failed to win a match in Jeddah last year which is rather off-putting. Still, he’s improved a lot since than and also has the advantage this time of having previously faced all three group opponents, so there shouldn’t be too many surprises to deal with. With a decent draw, he should progress to the last four this time. Juncheng Shang Best odds : Title – 11/2; Group – 15/8

: Title – 11/2; Group – 15/8 Race position : 4

: 4 Ranking : 50

: 50 2024 win-loss record (tour level) : 25-18

: 25-18 2024 best performances : W Chengdu, SF Atlanta, Hong Kong, QF Eastbourne

: W Chengdu, SF Atlanta, Hong Kong, QF Eastbourne Recent form: L32 Belgrade, L64 Paris, L32 Basel, L64 Shanghai, L32 Beijing, W Chengdu Record v group opponents: v Michelsen – overall: 0-2; indoor hard: 0-0; 2024: 0-0

v Van Assche – no previous meetings

v Basavareddy – no previous meetings Shang will be remembered by followers of this column as the man who gave us a 14/1 winner in Chengdu during the Asian swing. However, the Chinese has gone just 1-5 at tour level since his maiden ATP title. He’ll hope to have recharged the batteries during the brief break and he should be able to reach the semis if he finds his best tennis – the two lower-ranked players are a level or two below. Still, an 0-2 record against Michelsen suggests there may be little room for error.

Luca van Assche Best odds : Title – 18/1; Group – 9/2

: Title – 18/1; Group – 9/2 Race position : 6

: 6 Ranking : 128

: 128 2024 win-loss record (tour level) : 8-17

: 8-17 2024 best performances : L32 Australian Open, SF Roanne (CH), Heilbronn (CH), Phoenix (CH)

: L32 Australian Open, SF Roanne (CH), Heilbronn (CH), Phoenix (CH) Recent form: L16 Metz, L32 Bratislava (CH), QF Brest (CH), L32 Antwerp, SF Roanne (CH) Record v group opponents: v Michelsen – overall: 1-0; indoor hard: 0-0; 2024: 0-0

v Shang – no previous meetings

v Basavareddy – no previous meetings Qualified last year but has the unwanted statistic of having slid down the rankings in the 12 months since. He was inside the top 100 when he made the semis here in 2023 but just eight tour-level wins (in 25 matches) was a very poor return for the Frenchman. Perhaps he can draw on his positive experience of playing here before – a winning record over Michelsen is another plus – but having landed in a group with two top-50 players, this looks a big step up. Nishesh Basavareddy Best odds : Title – 25/1; Group – 9/2

: Title – 25/1; Group – 9/2 Race position : 7

: 7 Ranking : 138

: 138 2024 win-loss record (tour level) : 0-0

: 0-0 2024 best performances : W Puerto Vallarta (CH), Tiburon (CH), RU Champaign (CH), Charlottesville (CH), Charleston (CH), Bloomfield Hills (CH)

: W Puerto Vallarta (CH), Tiburon (CH), RU Champaign (CH), Charlottesville (CH), Charleston (CH), Bloomfield Hills (CH) Recent form: W Puerto Vallarta (CH), RU Champaign (CH), SF Knoxville (CH), RU Charlottesville (CH), L32 Sioux Falls (CH), W Tiburon (CH) Record v group opponents: v Michelsen – overall: 1-1; indoor hard: 1-0; 2024: 0-0

v Shang – no previous meetings

v Van Assche – no previous meetings I’ll be honest, I don’t know much about Basavareddy. To be fair, he’s never played a tour-level match and has only met two top-100 opponents, although he did beat one of those. He has, however, been something of a winning machine on the Challenger Tour and he arrives here having recently won in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Like Tien, has won a lot at a lower level but I don’t fancy his chances of bridging the gap as much.