Tennis betting tips: Madrid Open second-round preview and predictions featuring Damir Dzumhur vs Tallon Griekspoor

Tallon Griekspoor v Damir Dzumhur (Fri)

Griekspoor looks rather short to me here.

This is a player who has gone 0-3 on clay since his return to Europe with two of the losses coming against players ranked outside the top 100.

I think the bookies’ theory here is that the altitude conditions of Madrid will help his decent first serve and allow him to build a platform for victory.

However, I’m not convinced it will work out that way.

While I would expect his first-serve points won figure to rise, it will need to do so considerably given it failed to hit 65% in recent defeats to Denis Shapovalov and Gael Monfils. The former came in Munich where significant altitude is also in play.

Equally, he’s been vulnerable on second serve on the dirt, failing to post a points-won figure of 45% in any of his three claycourt matches to date.

The experienced Dzumhur is capable of making him pay.

The Bosnian served well to dispatch Mattia Bellucci in round one, winning 82% of points behind his first serve, and if he is able to stay in that sort of groove in this contest, Griekspoor will likely struggle.

The return has never been a strong facet of his game and I just think Dzumhur is too big here at 7/4 to land the upset in what will be the pair’s first meeting.

Francisco Cerundolo v Yannick Hanfmann (Sat)