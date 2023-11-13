Tennis betting tips: Day two predictions for the 2023 ATP Finals featuring Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz v Alex Zverev (not before 1330 GMT)

When looking at day one of the ATP Finals, I had a fairly strong view on how I felt the matches would play out.

They went largely as I expected although I’m afraid you wouldn’t think so looking at the bets I put up. I’ll try to take the positives – the outright picks started well, while Djokovic baled me out in the late match, a three-set victory delivering a 3/1 winner.

I’ll be honest, I’m much less convinced I know what’s about to unfold on Monday when the Red Group gets under way.

In this first match, we’ve got a player in Alcaraz who is again struggling to find anything like his best form in the latter part of the season. As I highlighted in the outright preview (https://www.sportinglife.com/tennis/news/tennis-betting-tips-preview-and-best-bets-for-2023-atp-finals/213675), it’s very reminiscent of his compatriot to whom he has long been compared, Rafael Nadal. And, like Nadal, Alcaraz’s game isn’t best suited the slick conditions found in Turin.

To be fair, who can blame the pair for hitting the wall at this time of year? The four biggest tournaments of the season have all been and gone and Alcaraz captured one of them, Wimbledon.

As for Zverev, he’s done well to qualify for this event, one he won two years ago.

If you’d have known he was going to go 2-13 against top-10 players during the ‘Race to Turin’, you probably wouldn’t have expected him to be here.

Now he is, the German needs to right that record, otherwise he’s in for an early exit, but I’m not sure there are good reasons to expect it to change.

Frankly, since his awful ankle injury at Roland Garros last season, Zverev hasn’t returned to his very best form that we saw in the second half of 2021 when he won Olympic gold and this title.

The conditions should help his big serve but it’s on return where he may well struggle.

In three of the four matches these two have played over this season and last, Zverev has failed to break the Alcaraz serve. In two of them, he didn’t even create a break point.

While the world number two isn’t at his best right now, that has to give him some sort of mental advantage ahead of this contest – Alcaraz knows if he serves well, Zverev will likely struggle.

For that reason, I see no value in backing the outsider at 7/4, although neither can I back Alcaraz with any confidence.

The one angle I can highlight is in the double-faults market.

Zverev has served the most DFs in five of their six previous meetings, the other seeing a tie.

Neither man has struggled on this front in the post-US Open period – with Alcaraz having only one match with 4+ and Zverev none at all.

However, long-term readers will know I feel the serve markets are about head-to-heads and what I’d expect to happen here is for the Zverev serve to come under pressure from Alcaraz’s strong returning – he ranks first for return games won on the tour in 2023.

That could well lead to mistakes from the German, who has been prone to service collapses in the past.

At 5/4 for most double faults, Zverev is worth backing to small stakes.

Daniil Medvedev v Andrey Rublev (not before 2000 GMT)

Those who read my outright preview will know I’ve been impressed by Rublev during the autumn period.

He was striking the ball great in Shanghai (which also plays fast) where he lost from championship point up.

The fifth seed has seen been to semi-finals in Vienna and Paris, testing world number one Novak Djokovic to the limit at the latter event.

He brings better form to the table than Medvedev, who lost early in both Paris and Shanghai but did make the final in Vienna.

However, the fact is that Rublev has long struggled against his fellow Russian, perhaps their friendship getting in the way of a real on-court rivalry.

Medvedev has won seven of their nine previous meetings, although what is more hopeful for the underdog is that one of Rublev’s victories came on this very court 12 months ago when he edged their group-stage contest 7-6 in the final set.

Given the way he’s been playing, I just feel there could be some value in backing Rublev here given he’s available at 7/4.

The other bet that could be of interest is Medvedev to serve 10+ aces at odds-against with Sky Bet.

He’s hit this mark in four of the last seven meetings on all surfaces and in the other three he’s managed at least eight.

Notably, in last season’s contest here, Medvedev slammed down 24 aces in the three sets played.

His other tallies in Turin in 2022 were 16 and 16 so he was serving 6.2 per set.

Throw in that decent record in the head-to-head – always important in this market – and I think this may be worth a try.

Preview posted 1030 GMT on 13/11/2023

