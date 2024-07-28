Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview for Mubadala Citi DC Open

Mubadala Citi DC Open

Washington, DC, USA (outdoor hard)

Most eyes in the tennis world will be focused on Paris and the Olympic Games this week – but not those gathered in the US capital.

No, these are not people seething at the inclusivity of the Opening Ceremony who have vowed never to watch the Greatest Show on Earth.

Instead, these players are focused on other goals, prime among them the fast-approaching US Open.

That is played on hardcourts, not the clay in use in France, and so preparing in the ‘usual’ tour way makes more sense to many. Others simply didn’t qualify for the Olympics.

The courts in use here are Har-Tru ones, first laid ahead of the 2022 tournament. They play pretty quick by today’s standards, as evidenced by the two previous champions.

In 2022, Nick Kyrgios triumphed here, holding his serve throughout, while last season Briton Dan Evans was something of a surprise winner, although he always wants a fast surface as it aids his game.

The heat certainly helps speed things up and the weather forecast again has temperatures well into the 30s – it’s due to hit a high of 36C with 30C touched every day of the tournament.

It’s usually pretty humid too, though, and so it’s fairly similar to Atlanta where the ATP Tour stopped last week.

Given those strength-sapping conditions, I’m not keen on backing anyone who went deep in Georgia last week.

Notably, the two finalists – Jordan Thompson and Yoshihito Nishioka – plus semi-finalist Arthur Rinderknech are all in the top half here.

That section is headed up by Andrey Rublev but the world number nine hasn’t been in good form and failed to break out of his funk in Umag last week.