Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Moselle Open

Andy Schooler previews the final week of the regular ATP Tour season with places at the ATP Finals up for grabs in Metz and Belgrade.

Tennis betting tips: Moselle Open 1pt e.w. Roberto Bautista Agut in the Moselle Open at 12/1 (Betfred, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Moselle Open Metz, France (indoor hard) I usually love the 250s but this looks an odd week on the ATP Tour. Maybe that’s because my confidence is shot after a string of money-match losers ended last week in even worse fashion, none of my Paris picks even making it to the semis. However, even for those coming into this week buzzing, there’s a lot to ponder. Here in Metz, they’ve played on Slamcourt hardcourt surface for many years, although organisers tell me this year it’s Polytan. There’s no sign of Polytan being an officially-recognised ITF surface so I’m at a loss as to what surface they are even playing on – quite why the ATP aren’t publishing this information any more, I have no idea. It’s fair to say that qualifying suggests it’s at least a little slower than in the past. Another factor to consider is motivation levels. It’s the last week of a long regular season, although some players still have plenty to play for.

Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud are here bidding to claim a place in next week’s season-ending ATP Finals in Turin. Rublev certainly needs to perform this week as he sits ninth in the ‘Race to Turin’ with only the top eight guaranteed a spot. Ruud starts the week in seventh and knows a deep run will be enough for him to overhaul sixth-placed Novak Djokovic (not playing this week) and seal his spot. But while the motivation to play well is obvious, it’s doesn’t necessarily translate that these two are here to win at all costs. It could well be that halfway through the week, everything has been sorted in the Race and, if that’s the case, I would not be at all surprised to see the Turin qualifiers withdraw. Are they really going to want to hang around in Metz rather than heading to Turin to acclimatise to the higher altitude and fully prepare to take on the world’s best? Another group well motivated will be the home players. Ugo Humbert’s name will catch the eye for many on the drawsheet given his efforts in Paris last week, making the final a week after we backed him in Basel, but the defending champion seems unlikely to make it to the start line, admitting he had been battling back pain all week in the French capital. Arthur Rinderknech was another to shine in Paris, making a run to the last 16 where he only lost 7-6 in the third to Grigor Dimitrov. 33/1 is tempting but the quick conditions last week were ideal for Rinderknech and it won’t be as fast here.

Arthur Rinderknech

One final group of players still motivated at this time of year are those with the Davis Cup Finals still to look forward to. They will be played indoors in Malaga, beginning on November 19 and so they will ideally want to head to Spain with wins under their belt and confidence high. One of those fitting the bill is ROBERTO BAUTISTA AGUT and he may be worth a try here at 12/1. The veteran Spaniard has been working his way back from a long-term injury this season and his efforts were recently rewarded with the title in Antwerp. RBA beat three seeds en route to the title – Tomas Etcheverry, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jiri Lehecka – and lost only one set all week. He followed that up by beating Ruud in Basel. Not ranked high enough to make the Paris entry list, he’s now well rested and ready to go again. As already touched upon, it’s hard to be sure about the court conditions but unless it plays super quick – and qualifying data suggests that’s not the case – the experienced Bautista Agut should be able to cope. Having also beaten Arthur Fils and Lehecka indoors in Davis Cup, he’s now 8-1 indoors since the US Open and is looking like keeping Rafael Nadal out of the singles line-up for those Malaga Finals. Another good run this week will surely ensure that, so the motivation levels are clear to see. Back him. Belgrade Open Belgrade, Serbia (indoor hard) Will appear here… Published at 1955 GMT on 03/11/24