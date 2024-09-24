Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour Japan Open and China Open previews and best bets

Kinoshita Group Japan Open

Tokyo, Japan (outdoor hard)

There’s a strong field gathered in Tokyo this week with the eight seeds all coming from the top 17 in the world rankings.

Several of the players from the Laver Cup, which concluded in Berlin on Sunday night, are here for the Wednesday start. Throw in the lengthy flight east and that’s a quick turnaround, while there’s also the transition from indoors to outdoors to deal with – one Andy Murray described as the hardest to make.

Six of the seeds are in that boat, including the top seed Taylor Fritz and his compatriot Frances Tiafoe.

Between them, the pair needed to claim only one win on the final day in Berlin to give Team World the trophy but both lost and so will arrive here on something of a downer.

Tiafoe, in particular, could be downcast having led Alex Zverev by a set and 4-2 before losing.

The American spoke at the US Open about how motivation levels aren’t as high for him outside New York and while he probably got by in the unique team atmosphere of Laver Cup, he’s someone I can see falling early this week, especially given he’s up against Bradon Nakashima first, a player who made the semis last week in Hangzhou and has already spent more than a fortnight in China.

Of the seeds, BEN SHELTON is the player I’m most keen on.

Yes, he was also on the losing side at the Laver Cup but he played well, beating Daniil Medvedev in singles, while also impressing in the doubles.

The American is the defending champion here so should be keen to keep his ranking points and thus avoid a slip down the rankings.

That also shows he is capable of playing well in these conditions – the DecoTurf courts tend to play of the slicker side of average and will help his big serve.

Shelton does face an awkward opener against fellow gun Reilly Opelka but he beat his compatriot in Cincinnati just a few weeks ago in what is their only previous meeting.

He could meet Fritz in the quarter-finals – and does trail that head-to-head 1-0 – but at almost three times the price, I feel Shelton offers much greater value.

As regular readers will know, it’s those value picks we look for in this column and so I’m also going to go with a couple of chunky prices from further down the marker, backing players who should be happy with the conditions.

First is JORDAN THOMPSON, who also resides in the top half of the draw.

The Australian played well here last season, beating Alex Zverev before losing to eventual champion Shelton in three sets.

He has been in good form since the move onto the hardcourts in July, making the final in Atlanta, the quarter-finals in Washington and the last 16 at the US Open, where he also won the doubles.

Five top-30 players have been beaten during that run and while you could argue the quality here will prove too tough a challenge, I do like the look of Thompson’s draw.

He’s in the second quarter, opening up against third seed Casper Ruud, another of the Laver Cup players. The Norwegian was part of the successful Team Europe squad.

However, Ruud failed to contribute in singles, losing his only rubber to Francisco Cerundolo to continue a disappointing run of late.

Thompson is 1-1 against Ruud on a hardcourt, his defeat coming via retirement and the win claimed earlier this season in Los Cabos.

If the Aussie can come through that one, then there’s real potential for him to go deep.

He’d face either Marin Cilic or Kei Nishikori in the next round with the former having little time to prepare following Tuesday’s Hangzhou final. It will certainly be asking the 35-year-old Croat to back that up, particularly given he had been absent from the main tour since February, prior to last week.

Home hope Nishikori is also short on matches at this level due to his injury issues.

Holger Rune is the other seed in the quarter – and a possible quarter-final foe for Thompson – but his problems continued last week in Hangzhou where he lost his opening match to Yasutaka Uchiyama.

At 50/1, Thompson is worth a punt.

Down in the bottom half, let’s side with ALEXEI POPYRIN again.

He delivered us a tasty profit in Montreal last month where he landed our quarter bet en route to actually winning the tournament.

He backed that up with the upset of defending champion Novak Djokovic at the US Open before losing to Tiafoe.

Popyrin’s strong first serve should work well here – he made the last eight 12 months ago – and, again, this is a player who looks well drawn.

Tomas Machac will be his opening opponent in the third quarter, one which has Tommy Paul and Stefanos Tsitsipas as its seeds.

However, neither has done much on the hardcourts this summer, with Paul not having played since the US Open where he beat three lowly-ranked layers before being unable to stop Jannik Sinner’s title surge.

Both men look vulnerable here and Popyrin has the form to take advantage.

In the bottom quarter, I’ve already spoken about how Tiafoe looks worth taking on this week and the same can be said of Hubert Hurkacz, who hasn’t looked 100% fit since suffering a nasty knee injury at Wimbledon.

Essentially, I’m more than happy to back Popyrin at 20/1.

