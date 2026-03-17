Tennis betting tips: ATP Masters 1000 preview and best bets for the Miami Open

1pt any player to win the title without losing a set at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

Miami Open

Miami, USA (outdoor hard)

It’s nine years since the ‘Sunshine Double’ was last completed – by a certain Roger Federer.

Jannik Sinner is the latest with the chance to attempt it following his sparkling success in Indian Wells and, given what we saw in California, you have to think he holds a strong chance.

What makes this a tough feat to achieve is the change of conditions.

The players move from the dry heat of the desert to the humidity of Florida, although at least the two tournaments are now both played on Laykold courts and with Dunlop balls, albeit the latter have come in for plenty of criticism.

It has tended to play slightly faster and with a lower bounce in Miami, but the humidity means the balls can fluff up and slow down even more. Conditions seem unlikely to be particularly quick.

Sinner seems unlikely to be too bothered. He’s an adaptable sort and arrives in fine form after winning Indian Wells without dropping a set.

He looked so solid in all departments – losing serve only twice across the week (and a bit) and proving so difficult to hit winners against.

The Italian also has a terrific record in Miami.

In four visits, he’s made three finals and won one title. The only year he didn’t make the final, he was forced to withdraw due to injury in the last eight – I remember it well having tipped him for the title!

Overall, Sinner now has a 19-3 record in Miami and has to have a great chance of adding a second title to his CV.

The problem is the price – Sinner is no bigger than 11/8 so I’m struggling to see much value.

His record against main title rival Carlos Alcaraz isn’t good – he’s lost seven of the last nine – and one suspects he was glad the Spaniard suffered a surprise defeat (his first of 2026) in Indian Wells.

The man who pulled off that upset was DANIIL MEDVEDEV and he simply has to be the price-based play.

I’d go so far as to say that Indian Wells was the best the Russian has played in years and he really wasn’t far away from winning the title; he didn’t lose a set until the final, beating Alcaraz in the semis and only losing to Sinner via two tie-breaks. He led 4-0 in the second of those.

The appointment of coach Thomas Johansson looks to have been a masterstroke and there had been clear signs of improvement from Medvedev at the back end of last year. Now, his new-found aggression is really paying dividends, while his serve looked back to its very best with no sign of the shoulder issues which had taken their toll on that key shot.

Like Sinner, Medvedev only lost serve twice in Indian Wells and he showed he can go toe-to-toe with the top two.

Yet the layers have him at 14/1, while the Big Two are both 7/4 or shorter.