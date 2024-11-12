Tennis betting tips: ATP Finals Wednesday best bets

Carlos Alcaraz v Andrey Rublev (1300 GMT)

There must be a chance this match doesn’t even take place.

Alcaraz was clearly below par in his defeat to Casper Ruud on Monday and afterwards admitted suffering illness, concluding: “I feel bad”.

He also spoke of stomach problems and that looked to be the case again on Tuesday when his practice session lasted less than 10 minutes, a fact which raised doubts about him playing again Turin.

For the record, Grigor Dimitrov would step in were Alcaraz to withdraw.

Yet, I suspect Alcaraz will do all he can to make it onto court.

A lot of the players down the years have felt obliged to play at the ATP Finals given it is the tour’s marquee event and Alcaraz is one who takes his obligations to the sport seriously.

Playing whilst ill probably isn’t the best move if we’re honest though and if he does, then Rublev has to be worth a bet at 17/10, especially with firms who will pay out if Alcaraz quits mid-match.

The Russian didn’t do a great deal wrong in his opening defeat to Alex Zverev. He was simply outserved and virtually anyone would have been given how Zverev played that night.

Importantly for me, he didn’t let his frustrations get the better of him, as has so often been the case, and he shouldn’t be too down about his performance in that one.

Mentally, he should also take plenty from the fact he beat Alcaraz in his own back yard the last time they met. That was in Madrid in May when Rublev triumphed on the Spaniard’s favourite surface.

He’ll certainly prefer to look back at that rather than last year’s meeting on this very court when Alcaraz won 7-5 6-2 and didn’t face break point.

Still, given what’s happened in the past couple of days, it’s hard to see how Alcaraz will hit such heights.

At the prices, Rublev has to be worth a go – we’ll just get stakes back if the match doesn’t happen.