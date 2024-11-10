Tennis betting tips: ATP Finals Monday best bets

Carlos Alcaraz v Casper Ruud (1300 GMT)

There are two firm favourites on the opening day of the John Newcombe Group at the ATP Finals and I’m not giving the underdogs much chance of landing an upset.

From the moment the draw was made, this looked an easy pool to call and I’d be surprised were Alcaraz and Zverev not to make it through.

Alcaraz begins his campaign against the woefully-out-of-form Ruud, a player who has gone 2-8 since the US Open. And one of the wins was against the world number 157.

You have to go back to the Olympics to find his last top-40 win, while his last top-20 victory on a hardcourt came way back in early March in Acapulco.

Ruud actually holds a winning record against the top 10 this season but the fact is he hasn’t played anyone at that level since the French Open and so this could be something of a culture shock.

He was well beaten by world number 12 Taylor Fritz at the US Open, while Felix Auger-Aliassime (ranked 19th) took him apart in Cincinnati, allowing the Norwegian just four games.