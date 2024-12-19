From the start of 2017 until the enforced break for the COVID pandemic, the 13 Grand Slam tournaments played produced 11 different female winners.

With Serena Williams on the wane, the women’s game became known for its unpredictability, but things have changed.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have positioned themselves as the best two players in the game with the past two years seeing the pair fighting it out between them for the world number one ranking.

While Swiatek won that race in 2023, Sabalenka took the honours in 2024, albeit aided by Swiatek’s brief period of suspension for a failed drugs test for which she has been attributed “no significant fault or negligence”.

Between them, the duo have won seven of the last 11 Slams and hold favouritism for all four in 2025 – Swiatek is odds-on to win a fifth French Open in six years, while Sabalenka is the market leader at the other three.

Some will find it difficult to oppose them but it’s notable that the women’s game has still managed to produce some big-priced champions in that period with Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova both winning Wimbledon at triple-figure prices in the past two years.

I’m not promising to pick out the next such player but let’s take a look and see if we can find any antepost value ahead of the 2025 campaign…

Australian Open

When : January 12-26

: January 12-26 Where : Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia TV: Eurosport

With not a lot of time between now and the first Grand Slam event of the season – less than a month in fact – what I’m looking for here is someone who may be able to carry momentum from 2024 into the new campaign.

Steering away from the obvious – Sabalenka, WTA Finals winner Coco Gauff – two players catch the eye at big prices.

First up is Paula Badosa, a player who really surged back towards the top of the game during the second half of last season.

At the end of June, the former world number two was ranked outside the top 100 but from that point she won 24 of her 31 matches, claiming the title in Washington and making the US Open quarter-finals.

She went 6-6 in that period against top-20 players and finished the year 12th in the ranking list; some rise in such a short period and one which earned her the WTA comeback player of the year award.

We know Badosa has the power from the back of the court to compete at the highest level – it is less than three years since she was at number two – and she’s been putting in the hard yards during her off-season in Dubai, hitting the practice courts with former world number one Simona Halep.

Admittedly, Badosa has never been beyond the last 16 in Melbourne but she has won a warm-up event (Sydney) in Australia before and if she gets straight back in the groove for appearances in Brisbane and Adelaide in the coming weeks, she could well go off shorter than BetVictor’s 70/1.

The other player in my thoughts is Emma Raducanu, another who impressed, at times, in 2024.

Injuries hampered the 2021 US Open champion but when she did play, the Briton managed to post 12 top-50 wins – the best such tally of any player ranked outside the top 50.

Raducanu was sidelined in the autumn and has since admitted “that was a bit of a turning point” during which she sat down and asked: “Next year, what do I want for myself?”

One of the conclusions was focusing more on “the physical stuff” – Naomi Osaka’s former trainer Yutaka Nakamura has been hired – and Raducanu is planning to play a busier schedule in 2025 in bid “to see how far I can go”.

It’s obviously easier said than done but the 22-year-old has big weapons in her serve and forehand and, importantly, has proved she’s capable of winning at the top level.

I’m certainly interested in seeing how she performs in the early weeks and am not convinced she’ll be going off at 75/1 for this title.