Monte-Carlo Masters tennis round two match betting tips from Andy Schooler

Fabian Marozsan v Hubert Hurkacz

Marozsan hit the ground running in Monte Carlo on Tuesday, dismissing Damir Dzumhur for the loss of just three games.

It was a day when everything clicked for the Hungarian, albeit the opposition may not have been the best.

Marozsan didn’t face a break point as he swept into the last 32 and looks well set up for this contest.

This is usually a good time of year for the 26-year-old, who famously stunned Carlos Alcaraz on clay in Rome in 2023.

Last season he was a clay semi-finalist in Munich, while he’s already bedded in on the surface this year having made the semis in Bucharest last week.

Hurkacz did upset seed Luciano Darderi on Tuesday, although maybe some of that can be put down to the Italian’s quick turnaround from Saturday’s semi-final at altitude in Marrakech.

The Pole did, admittedly, win the pair’s only previous meeting, which came in Shanghai in 2023.

However, not only were conditions quick at that event but Hurkacz was also at the top of his game, going on to win the title that week.

It’s been a long time since we saw him a his best though and I’d expect Marozsan’s greater movement on this surface to help him claim victory.

Lorenzo Musetti v Valentin Vacherot

I’m tempted to back Vacherot here.

Musetti hasn’t won a match since the Australian Open in January. He’s actually only played one, losing in Indian Wells to Marton Fucsovics. He then withdrew from Miami with an arm injury.

That’s a long period with very little matchplay and he could well be rusty as a consequence.

Of course, we know the Italian has the talent, especially on clay – he made the final here 12 months ago.

But that fact also means he may well be feeling the pressure this week with so many ranking points to defend.

Vacherot, meanwhile, will be relishing this week, playing in front of his home fans.

He rallied for victory over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in his opening match when the crowd really got behind him.

While he boasts a strong serve, which is a key part of his arsenal, his all-round game still works well on clay and I suspect he’ll be happy to go toe-to-toe with Musetti.

He’s 13/8 to land the victory, although perhaps it makes more sense to back him to win the opener at 7/5 – Musetti may well be able to shake off any rust as the match progresses.

However, I’m just not convinced enough to pull the trigger at those prices so I’ll stick with Marozsan and keep the rest of the kitty available for matches later in the tournament.

Posted at 20:35 BST on 04/04/26

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