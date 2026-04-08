Monte-Carlo Masters tennis round three match betting tips from Andy Schooler

1pt Tomas Machac (+6.5) to beat Jannik Sinner on the game handicap at 17/20 (William Hill, 888sport)

1pt Joao Fonseca (-0.5) to beat Matteo Berrettini on the game handicap at 7/10 (Unibet)

Zizou Bergs v Alex Zverev (1000 BST)

The way these two performed on Wednesday suggests Bergs may well be too big here.

The Belgian is 10/3 for the victory having already taken down former champion Andrey Rublev in pretty ruthless fashion.

Zverev, meanwhile, really should have lost to Cristian Garin, who rolled back the years to lead 4-0 and then 5-2 in the deciding set, only to lose the last five games.

It was an error-strewn display from the German, who admitted afterwards that “my level was not there at all”.

He added: “It was my first claycourt match in 11 months. I didn't have much time to prepare as I played well in Miami.”

The layers appear prepared to accept that Zverev will be ‘better for the run’, to use racing parlance, but I’m not so sure.

Bergs was much cleaner in taking down Rublev for the loss of just five games, adding the Russian’s scalp to a growing list of big names, which includes Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier this season.

He’s odds-against to win a set which I find tempting, although I also understand the potential for Zverev to power through the Belgian’s defences if he finds his form – the pair have yet to meet so that element could prove tough for the underdog.

Matteo Berrettini v Joao Fonseca (1000 BST)

Berrettini was the man behind Daniil Medvedev’s headline-grabbing double-bagel defeat – and the associated racquet destruction.

In two rounds, he’s yet to lose a single game – Roberto Bautista Agut having retired after losing the first four games in round one.

That eyecacthing statistic has shortened his price up here, I believe. Had he not produced the 6-0 6-0 scoreline, I very much doubt Fonseca would be as big as 4/6.