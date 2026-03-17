Miami Open tennis round one match betting tips from Andy Schooler

Ethan Quinn v Hubert Hurkacz

These two met only two months ago at the Australian Open with Quinn winning in straight sets.

Hurkacz failed to break serve that day and that is a microcosm of his season to date – the Pole has won a paltry 8% of return games thus far.

Quinn, whose equivalent figure at tour level is 20%, arrives here having just won a Challenger Tour title in Phoenix where he served well, winning five of six tie-breaks across the week.

It’s not hard to see his serve proving tough to break in this contest and I feel the American is a touch of value at odds-against against the former champion.

Zhizhen Zhang v Adrian Mannarino

It’s only a month ago that Mannarino was contesting an ATP final in Montpellier.

Quick conditions which he got that week are ideal for the Frenchman’s attack-minded, come-forward approach, which isn’t as effective when it’s slow, so it was no surprise to see him fall early in Acapulco and Indian Wells. He did take a set off Matteo Berrettini in the latter, though, which was a decent effort.

It will be faster in Miami (although, admittedly, probably not as quick as Mannarino would ideally like) and I certainly feel that underdog has a strong chance in this one.

Zhang is still feeling his way back after long-term injury and he’s just 3-4 at tour level in 2026. He’s lost his last three matches, including one at the Cap Cana where a return to Challenger level was supposed to have kickstarted his campaign.

That didn’t happen though and Mannarino’s style could well prove his undoing again in Miami.

Posted at 22:15 GMT on 17/03/26

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