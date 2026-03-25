Miami Open tennis quarter-finals preview betting tips from Andy Schooler

Francisco Cerundolo v Alex Zverev (Thu)

Due to his impressive record in Miami – this will be a fourth quarter-final in five visits – Cerundolo made my shortlist when I was writing my outright preview, but didn’t make the final cut.

I’m beginning to regret that decision, although looking at it in the cold light of day, his run looks likely to end here.

These two have played three times on a hardcourt and Cerundolo is yet to win a set. Crucially, across those matches he’s broken serve only 7% of the time, while winning just 71% of his own service games.

Zverev’s serve is currently clicking too and when that’s the case, the rest of his game often falls into place.

In three matches so far this week, the German has been broken only twice (both by Marin Cilic). He didn’t face a break point in his wins over Martin Damm and, on Tuesday, Quentin Halys.

For all his good form – Cerundolo has already taken down Daniil Medvedev in Miami – the task of breaking the Zverev serve is the big one facing the Argentine. And it’s a test he’s clearly struggled to pass in the past.

A straight-sets win for Zverev looks the way to go here – that’s offered at even money.

Frances Tiafoe v Jannik Sinner (Thu)

Winning when not at their best is what champions do and that mantra applied to Sinner on Tuesday when he was pushed hard by Alex Michelsen.