The duo had met at the same stage at the All England Club last year and the Argentinian proved too strong, which looked to be the case again when he reeled off 11 games in a row to take control of the round two tie.

Broady dug deep and after he edged a fourth set tie-breaker, the world 132 had the momentum and clinched a career-best result 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 in three hours and 47 minutes.

A strong start against the clay-court specialist in 2021 could not be translated into a shock, but two breaks ensured Broady once again claimed the opener between the pair.

The second was more even and Schwartzman showed his quality with a crucial break in the 10th game to level up.

It would be another 59 minutes before Broady got back on the board, with a bagel handed out by the world number 15 in the third.