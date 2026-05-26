0.5pt Camilo Ugo Carabelli (+5.5) to beat Andrey Rublev on the game handicap at 51/50 (Unibet)

Karen Khachanov v Marco Trungelliti

When I write these previews and sifting through the match coupon, what I really want to happen first up is for a price to leap off the page – one that just immediately looks wrong.

Sadly, that’s not happened for Wednesday’s matches.

I do think Alejandro Davidovich Fokina could be an underdog winner against Thiago Agustin Tirante but it’s hard to know how he’s going to be physically after struggling through a four-hour first-round battle.

Instead, I’m going to look at seeds who could well be tested and Khachanov fits that bill.

He hasn’t had the best claycourt campaign, coming to Paris with a 5-5 win-loss record, one which included defeats to Ugo Humbert and Arthur Rinderknech, who aren’t renowned for their ability on this surface.

Trungelliti has won plenty more matches, albeit some at a lower level.

He was victorious on the Challenger Tour in Kigali before taking that form to the main tour and claiming the title in Marrakech.

He’s tailed off a bit since then but will have been pleased with his comfortable victory over qualifier Kyrian Jacquet in round one and I believe he’s capable of testing the seeded player here.

At tour level on clay this season, Khachanov has held in 83% of his serve games and broken 18% of the time. Trungelliti’s equivalent figures are 77-22 for a combined total of 99, two back from Khachanov.

In short, not a great deal between the pair.

And for what it’s worth their only previous meeting – which did come 10 years ago on clay – was decided by a final-set tie-break.

I can see a closer encounter than the odds suggest, so let’s go over 35.5 games.

Camilo Ugo Carabelli v Andrey Rublev

I’m thinking along similar lines here.

Ugo Carabelli is a decent sort on clay and he’s beaten the likes of Khachanov, Frances Tiafoe and Matteo Berrettini on this surface in recent weeks.

Yes, this will be a step up against a man who made the Barcelona final but Rublev isn’t the most consistent of players and can get frustrated when things slip out of his control.

He’s lost sets to qualifiers Nikoloz Basilashvili and Hamad Medjedovic in recent weeks, while there have also been defeats to Vit Kopriva and Zizou Bergs.

Ugo Carabelli is a 3/1 outsider here but I think this could well be closer than those odds suggest.

This time I’m going to turn to the handicap market where the Argentine gets a 5.5-game start, but it's a day for small stakes.

Posted at 20:50 BST on 25/05/26