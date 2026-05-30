Our tennis man Andy Schooler has been in the winners this week and now previews Saturday’s third-round action at the French Open.
French Open betting tips: Daily best bets
0.5pt Moise Kouame to win the first set v Alejandro Tabilo at 11/4 (BOYLE Sports)
1pt over 30.5 games in Francisco Cerundolo v Zachary Svajda at 10/11 (bet365, BOYLE Sports)
1pt Aryna Sabalenka to win the first two games v Daria Kasatkina at 7/5 (BetVictor)
Moise Kouame v Alejandro Tabilo
I get the theory that Kouame is going to be physically tired for this one. After all, he played for almost five hours on Thursday.
However, he’s just 17 and is also being carried on a wave by the passion home support at Roland Garros.
He’s played very well in taking down Marin Cilic and Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, his ability to chase down balls being a major factor on this surface.
Yes, the level of opposition rises here, at least in theory. Tabilo is a very good claycourter on his day, although he’s hardly consistency personified.
The Chilean is yet to win back-to-back matches during the current European clay season, while his first-round victory here was only his second in the main draw of this tournament.
I’m really not sure Kouame should be out at 9/2 here and while I’m not ready to back him to win the match, that price will dribble down to the sub-markets where I’m keen to find an angle.
While tempted to side with Kouame on the handicap – he gets a 7.5-game start – or via the overs on the total-games line (34.5), I’m a little worried about him running out of gas. A 6-1 set late in the piece could prove fatal to either bet.
I’m therefore going to back Kouame to win the first set. He’ll know the importance of getting in front and not needing a comeback in another long, drawn-out affair and the fans should get the adrenaline pumping again.
Again, this looks overpriced at 11/4. A small play looks worthwhile.
Francisco Cerundolo v Zachary Svajda
Svajda has been priced up at huge prices throughout the tournament and I’m still a little frustrated at crossing him off my shortlist in round one when he took out Alexei Popyrin.
Still, there’s another chance to get with the in-form American here – he goes off at 8/1.
Admittedly, Cerundolo is the best player he’s faced so far but the Argentine hasn’t been particularly clinical of late and might not get things all his own way again here.
Cerundolo has dropped sets against both Botic van de Zandschulp and wild card Hugo Gaston so far and while he does have the power in his forehand to take control of this contest, whether he’ll do so is very much open to question.
Svajda’s serve is capable of keeping him in sets – he’s managed 38 aces in his two matches so far – which brings the over 30.5 games bet into firm focus.
The line looks a little low here to me.
Aryna Sabalenka v Daria Kasatkina
Saturday is the anniversary of French heroine Joan of Arc’s death so perhaps it is appropriate that this is the day to make our first foray into the women’s matches.
Friday’s stats bet may have gone awry but that’s not going to put me off backing another here with the power of Sabalenka highly likely to overwhelm Kasatkina’s rather powder-puff game.
That’s certainly been the case in the past with the Belarusian up 7-2 on the head-to-head. It’s got easier for her in the recent matches too with the last four all won in straight sets.
In the last three, she’s won the first set 6-1, taking control of the match early on and simply blowing her opponent off court.
On each occasion, she’s won the opening two games of the match and that’s the betting angle I like here.
Sabalenka went 2-0 up in her opening-round match of this tournament too and while Kasatkina avoided going 2-0 down in her second-round clash with Susan Bandecchi, she was very much second best in the early stages of that one.
With more hot middle-of-the-day conditions expected for this one, Sabalenka’s power advantage will only be emphasised further.
The world number one to win the first two games of the match is backable at 7/5.
Posted at 07:00 BST on 30/05/26
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