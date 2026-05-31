Juan Manuel Cerundolo v Matteo Berrettini

I’m going to take a similar approach to this one that I did with Casper Ruud v Joao Fonseca on Sunday.

At time of writing, I don’t know the outcome of that bet but the theory was that a lot of tennis in the legs of both men would see at least one struggle and a relatively early finish ensue.

I can see that being the case here, too, with both players having pushed themselves hard in the first week.

Cerundolo famously took down Jannik Sinner in the second round in five sets, albeit the Italian’s physical struggles had much to do with that.

After what must have been a strange match to play mentally – and the media frenzy which followed – I suspect the last thing he needed was to play for virtually six hours on Saturday to defeat Martin Landaluce in a final-set tie-break.

The Argentine joked about playing this match “on one leg” although one suspects that comment may cut a little closer to the bone than he anticipated.

Berrettini was also involved in a five-set battle on Saturday, needing well over five hours to dismiss Francisco Comesana. He saved two match points in the process.

He’s in the last 16 of a Slam for the first time in three years. There’s a lot of talk about the Italian being ‘back’ but the reason he’s been absent from this stage for so long would be a concern for me.

His body has been brittle and a tough first week in Paris will have likely pushed it to its limit.

I’d certainly be concerned about siding with him as favourite here, particularly given his power advantage will be weakened by the cooler conditions we now have in Paris, and Cerundolo could be a touch of value at 27/20.

However, my initial point stands – who really knows what physical shape these two are going to be in? In-play bettors would do well to keep an eye on the early stages of this one.

I’m happy to play the unders again in the total-games line – there looks every chance one player will be more jaded than the other here, while there’s also the possibility of a quick set created by a player looking to save energy for the next one if they fall into an early hole.