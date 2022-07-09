Sporting Life
Elena Rybakina celebrates victory with her team
Elena Rybakina celebrates victory with her team

Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon title beating Ons Jabeur

By Sporting Life
16:06 · SAT July 09, 2022

Elena Rybakina has won the Wimbledon ladies' singles title by beating third seed Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the final.

Title favourite Jabeur won the first set, with the Tunisian third seed taking it 6-3 against her Kazakh opponent.

Russian-born Rybakina broke the Jabeur serve early in the second set and then saved four break points.

With errors creeping into Jabeur’s game, another break put the 17th seed in control of the set which she clinched with an ace.

She took the set 6-2 to take the match into a decider.

The third set was almost a carbon copy of the second, Rybakina breaking in the first game and then fending off another flurry of break points.

The 23-year-old secured a double break for 5-2 and served out for victory.

Rybakina’s celebrations were understated to say the least, as she simply smiled and walked to the net to shake hands with Jabeur.

She sat on her chair shaking her head in disbelief before eventually climbing up to the players’ box to be congratulated by her team.

