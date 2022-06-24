British hopes at Wimbledon will be high after an encouraging draw for the home players led by Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

Remarkably, of the 17 British representatives in the men’s and women’s singles, not one drew a seeded player in the first round. Tenth seed Raducanu, who is hopeful of overcoming a side strain in time, faces one of the trickier draws against experienced Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in what could be her Centre Court debut. The 19-year-old has the potential of an all-British clash in the second round against wild card Yuriko Miyazaki, who faces a tough test against France’s Caroline Garcia. Raducanu is seeded to meet former quarter-finalist Madison Keys in the third round and Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the last 16.

Emma Raducanu to face Alison van Uytvanck in R1 of #Wimbledon.



Not a good draw - the Belgian was runner-up at Surbiton and won the recent WTA 125 event in Gaiba, Italy. — Andy Schooler (@SchoolerSport) June 24, 2022

Murray is unseeded and battling an abdominal strain but avoided the big names, drawing Australian James Duckworth in round one, with 20th seed John Isner a likely second-round opponent. Williams set for return The returning Serena Williams also avoided the seeds, drawing 113th-ranked Frenchwoman Harmony Tan for what will be her first singles match since suffering a hamstring injury in the first round last year. In the absence of defending champion Ashleigh Barty, who retired earlier this year, no decision has yet been made on who will open play on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Serena is in the same section of the #Wimbledon draw as last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova and Coco Gauff.



Also in top half with Iga Swiatek (a possible SF opponent).



Seems unlikely but you never know. — Andy Schooler (@SchoolerSport) June 24, 2022

It could be top seed Iga Swiatek, who plays Croatian Jana Fett first up, while 2019 champion Simona Halep would be a popular choice having missed out on the honour in 2020 when the tournament was cancelled and last year through injury. The Romanian 16th seed was handed one of the tougher first-round draws against Czech Karolina Muchova. Ninth seed Cameron Norrie, who is bidding to reach the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time, will open against Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar, although former semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov would be a tricky third-round opponent. Britain’s third singles seed, number 28 Dan Evans, drew Australian qualifier Jason Kubler. Nick Kyrgios, widely perceived as the most dangerous unseeded player in the draw, is a first-round opponent for Britain’s Paul Jubb and a potential third-round opponent for fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Korean youngster for Djokovic Top seed Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a seventh Wimbledon title and fourth in a row against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo while second seed Rafael Nadal, who is making his first appearance since 2019, takes on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

Djokovic's path to Wimbledon title:



R1 Kwon

R2 Kokkinakis/Majchrzak

R3 Kecmanovic

R4 Opelka/Basilashvili

QF Sinner/Alcaraz

SF Ruud/Hurkacz

F Nadal/Berrettini — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) June 24, 2022