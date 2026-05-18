ATP Tour Tennis betting tips: Hamburg Open & Geneva Open

Bitpanda Hamburg Open

Hamburg, Germany (outdoor clay)

On the face of it, staging a 500-level tournament the week before a Grand Slam doesn’t seem the greatest idea.

Yet organisers will be pretty happy with their field this year, having attracted seven of the world’s top 20 to Hamburg.

Many of them are short on wins and so will probably want to get plenty under their belt this week – Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur all fall into this category – although I’m always wary of the top guys not wanting to push themselves too hard in a week such as this.

After all, they’ll all be keen for a deep run at the forthcoming French Open and so playing solidly for three successive weeks might not be the best idea in the world.

We’ve seen plenty of times that once a player is happy with their game and they’ve had a few wins, they pick up a niggle, withdraw and head off to practise at the more important event.

Certainly I’m not keen on backing any of the aforementioned trio at fairly short prices.

Indeed, I’m actually ready to oppose top seed Auger-Aliassime, who looks to have a tricky first-round encounter against VIT KOPRIVA.

Admittedly, FAA did make the semis here last year but, 12 months on, his form isn’t great – he’s gone just 3-3 during the claycourt season to date and arrives here having won just one of his last four, that against the world number 124.

In contrast, Kopriva has enjoyed his time on this surface in 2026.

The Czech really made his mark on the ATP Tour for the first time during the South American ‘Golden Swing’, reaching the quarter-finals in Buenos Aires and semis – at this 500 level - in Rio.

Since moving back to Europe, Kopriva has made the quarters in Munich and the last 16 in Madrid, where he toppled Andrey Rublev.

It would be good to see a few more top-20 wins on his CV but as well as beating Rublev, Kopriva has taken hardcourt sets off Taylor Fritz and Alexander Bublik this season.

His game is more suited to the sluggish conditions that will likely be on show this week than Auger-Aliassime and if he does land the early upset, which is more than possible, his odds of 100/1 will be an awful lot shorter.

I think he’s worth a punt to small stakes.

Down in the bottom half, I’ll take on Shelton (lost his openers in Madrid and Rome) and De Minaur (lost three in a row, all to wild cards or qualifiers) by siding with TOMAS MARTIN ETCHEVERRY.

The Argentine won that 500 event in Rio, playing in slow conditions, earlier in the season and he’s shown some decent signs more recently in Europe, too.

Etcheverry took a set off Carlos Alcaraz in Monte Carlo, while it took the in-form Arthur Fils to stop him in Barcelona.

Admittedly, losing from a set up in Rome to Mattia Bellucci was a disappointment but that early defeat also means he should want matches this week.

Not a realistic contender at Roland Garros, I don’t see him holding anything back for Paris, while another positive is he’s gone well in this week of the season before, making the final in Lyon a couple of years ago.

The presence of Tommy Paul in his section of the draw is a bit of a worry – Paul beat Etcheverry easily in Houston last month – but the conditions here will be much different to those found at the Texan tournament.

While I’m far from convinced about my selections here, I am keen to find big-price alternatives to the market leaders, for reasons outlined above.

Kopriva and Etcheverry will need things to go their way but both look to have potential. I’ll back them to small stakes.