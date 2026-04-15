World Snooker Championship qualifiers: Jake Jones defeats Luca Brecel; Jack Lisowski out

The Welshman was a beaten finalist at the Crucible himself in 2024, and turned in a polished display which included five century breaks.

Brecel has found things tough since winning the World Championship three years ago and, despite producing flashes of his trademark brilliance, he was always second best to the impressive Jones.

HUGE WIN! 🥇 Jak Jones is a modern Crucible stalwart - he'll be back again this year. #judgementday pic.twitter.com/adSVCBSPi2

"I played well, I felt really good this morning," Jones told World Snooker Tour.

"I love this format because you have time to get into the matches. Today is the best I have played all season.

"I enjoy the Crucible, you can crumble but I love the atmosphere. It's an unbelievable venue and that really gets me up for it."

Jack Lisowski is another big name who won't be at the Crucible, this season's Northern Ireland Open hero beaten 10-5 by He Guoqiang.

Former runner-up Ali Carter will be back for another crack having come from 3-1 down to see off Anthony McGill, while Zhang Anda dominated Zak Surety 10-3.

Liam Highfield was a 10-2 winner over Oliver Lines, and Fan Zhengyi outpointed Ben Mertens 10-4.