World Snooker Championship latest: Hossein Vafaei beats Si Jiahui 10-3 at the Crucible

Vafaei actually became the first qualifier to win a match at this year's championship, his victory achieved with an impressive display that included a century and a host of other big breaks.

Vafaei trailed 3-1 early in the match, but then won nine frames on the bounce to suggest he will give Judd Trump plenty to think about in round two.

Vafaei told World Snooker Tour: "I am a fan of Si. He is a great player so it's a fantastic achievement for me to win.

"Perhaps I was sharp after the qualifiers. This gives me confidence and I will be ready for my next match.

"Judd is a friend and I respect him a lot. Hopefully we will both play well."

Robertson sets up Wakelin clash

Another man safely through to the next round is Neil Robertson, the Australian seeing off Pang Junxu 10-6.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Robertson who was at one stage pegged back to 5-5 by his dogged opponent, but the former champion looked sharp in Thursday's second session and duly pulled clear in good style.

Runs of 77, 80, 54 and 100 in a five-frame winning burst eventually proved the difference for Robertson who will renew hostilities with Chris Wakelin in the last 16, the man who beat him at the Crucible 12 months ago.

Elsewhere, Shaun Murphy leads Xiao Guodong 6-2 after dominating the opening session of their second-round meeting.

Murphy put together breaks of 79, 103, 63, 64 and 61 in a fine start for the 2005 champion.