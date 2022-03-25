Sporting Life
Stuart Bingham hit a maximum on way to victory over Gerard Greene
By Sporting Life
23:04 · FRI March 25, 2022

Stuart Bingham made a maximum 147-break as he beat Gerard Greene 4-1 in the first round of the Gibraltar Open.

World number 13 Bingham completed the ninth maximum break of his career in the final frame of his opening match at the Europa Sports Complex.

The 45-year-old from Basildon went on to set up a last-16 match against Iranian Soheil Vahedi after further wins against Jimmy White (4-1) and Yuan Sijun (4-2).

Bingham’s 147-break is the 174th maximum in snooker history and the eighth this season, while only Ronnie O’Sullivan (15), John Higgins (12) and Stephen Hendry (11) have made more.

World number two O’Sullivan was a first-round casualty as Ben Woollaston fought back from 3-1 down to win 4-3, while Higgins fell to a third-round defeat to Jimmy Robertson (2-4).

Judd Trump, currently world number three, will play Ricky Walden in the last 16 after wins against Simon Blackwell (4-0) and Sanderson Lam (4-1).

World number five Kyren Wilson and China’s Ding Junhui also reached the last 16 and face Tom Ford and Jimmy Robertson respectively.

