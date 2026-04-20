Stan Moody reeled in by Kyren Wilson at World Championship; Ding Junhui beats David Gilbert to set up clash with Zhao Xintong

It was no wonder the teenager couldn't muster a reply from there but those who saw him power clear earlier in the day will expect him to be back, and soon.

At 7-6 down, Wilson found himself in real trouble again as he needed three snookers to have a chance of winning the frame, but in doing so that drew him level for the first time since Moody had taken the opener.

But whether because of his lack of experience, Wilson's abundance of it or a blend of the two, Moody was unable to add to his tally thereafter as Wilson turned the match on its head.

Moody had led 6-3 on his Crucible debut and took the opening frame of the final session to have the former champion in a world of trouble.

STAN MOODY CENTURY!!! The first of many, you'd think... 😏 #WorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/aowRGBp5I9

Ding sets up Zhao showdown

Earlier, Ding Junhui set up a mouthwatering last-16 clash with defending champion Zhao Xintong at the World Championship, comfortably beating David Gilbert 10-5.

Having led 7-2 overnight, Ding made no mistake on Monday morning, withstanding a brief rally from Gilbert who at one stage reduced his arrears to 8-5, before finishing the job with a typically pinpoint run of 61 in frame 15.

Ding told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "In the end, it doesn't really matter who wins (against Zhao).

"Let's see if at this year's World Championship we can have a situation like at the World Grand Prix Hong Kong, where it came down to only Chinese players in the semi-finals.

"That way, no matter who wins, the title still goes to a Chinese player.

"Achieving good results can help bring more recognition to snooker in China and attract more people to follow and learn the sport.

"I think it's even more important to help raise the overall competitive level of Chinese snooker."

Higgins pulls clear of Carter

Joining that pair in the last 16 is John Higgins, a 10-7 victor over Ali Carter.

Higgins resumed 5-4 behind, Carter having won five frames in a row to finish a bizarre opening session on Sunday, but the four-time world champion turned things around well.

Breaks of 63 and 81 allowed him to regain the lead and he kept his opponent at arm's length thereafter, setting up a potential clash with Ronnie O'Sullivan in round two.

"When the draw came out I wasn't happy because I knew it would be a mammoth game," said Higgins.

"No one in the game has more respect for Ali's game than me, he can cue like a dream and he is one of the biggest battlers. The 14th frame was huge, to go 8-6 up as that gave me the cushion to go on and win.

"If I do play Ronnie it would be special, a big occasion. Maybe it would be the last time we would play each other here. I'd just have to forget about that because I'd be out there to try to win a match, buckle down and give it everything.

"I'm putting less pressure on myself, just taking it as it is and not expecting too much at my age."