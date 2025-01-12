Snooker scores: Neil Robertson beats John Higgins 6-5 in Masters epic

Those to have bought tickets for the Masters opener would've been expecting Ronnie O'Sullivan versus Higgins after the two giants of the sport were originally drawn against each other back in December, but Robertson made good on his late call-up and produced a performance from the Gods to ensure those paying customers were not left disappointed.

"An unbelievable match, I didn’t do a lot wrong really," a jubilant Robertson told the BBC. "John was playing incredibly well for 5-1 and he didn’t really do anything wrong.

"I played at my absolute best and I’m just so happy I could take my chance with Ronnie dropping out and give the crowd something to cheer about today.

"My target for the second half of the season is to bring my practice game and my talent (to matches). I don’t think many people have seen exactly what I can do. That match there shows how well I can actually play.

"That’s how I play in practice, I play that quick and people are constantly on at me about trying to replicate that."

For Higgins' part, this was another crushing blow at the end of a match he dominated for so long, breaks of 54, 78, 59, 86 and 66 putting the two-time Masters champion on the cusp of an impressive victory.

Up until that point, Higgins was foot-perfect, keeping his opponent chained to his chair as he looked to have left behind another deciding-frame loss to Judd Trump at the UK Championship last month.