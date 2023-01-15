Williams came into his first Masters final since 2002 on the back of impressive wins over David Gilbert, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jack Lisowski, but he found Trump an altogether different proposition and it is the 2019 champion who is in pole position having produced his best snooker of the week in the first eight frames of the final.

It was Williams who actually drew first blood, floating in a trademark long red on his opening shot of the match and going on to the clear the table for a flawless total of clearance of 138 that confirmed his game remains in good working order.

Having struggled for fluency in his opening three wins, things finally clicked into gear for Trump and he hit straight back with a break of 61, before surging into a 3-1 lead with the aid of a fine century in frame four.

With that, the contest had completely turned on its head and when Trump extended his lead to three having overhauled Williams' early lead of 35 in the fifth frame with a break of 73, he was threatening to turn the session into a procession.

Unperturbed, Williams stopped the rot by winning his second frame with his second century of the afternoon, and he then reduced his arrears to 4-3 by taking the following frame.

As ever, the final frame of the session carried plenty of significance, but a missed double attempt from Williams offered the table to Trump whose fourth sizeable contribution (89) of the match ensured he will begin the evening session nursing a two-frame cushion.