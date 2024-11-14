The Chinese world number 16 had earlier fought back from 3-0 down to stun O’Sullivan in their best-of-seven match at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Selby had beaten Shaun Murphy 4-2 to secure his place in the group final stage – and the four-time world champion looked in solid form when back in action again as he opened up a 3-0 lead on the back of a 120 break.

Xiao, though, responded with a run of 118 and then started to claw back the deficit with a three-frame burst.

Selby looked to have put himself on the brink when going 5-4 up in the ninth, only for Xiao to force a decider.

After a re-rack, Selby had pulled back into contention with a run of snookers around the colours.

Xiao, though, fluked the yellow off a couple of cushions before drilling in the green and sweeping up to the pink for a 78-51 victory, which sets up a semi-final against Mark Allen, the defending champion and top seed.