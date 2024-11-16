Snooker results: Xiao Guodong beats Mark Allen 6-3 to secure Champion of Champions final berth

The 35-year-old, who had qualified by virtue of winning his first ranking title at the Wuhan Open last month, claimed his third notable scalp in two days having eliminated both Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Selby on Thursday.

Xiao threaten to run away with the match in the early stages as he coasted into a 3-1 lead, but he faltered in the next, allowing the Antrim man to seize his chance and eventually claw back to level.

The Chinese player regained his lead and recovered a 40-point advantage in the next to move within one frame of victory.

Despite failing to capitalise on an initial break of 40, Allen spurned his own chance on the colours and a brilliant transition from blue to pink sealed Xiao’s place in the final.