Snooker results: Shaun Murphy beats Stuart Bingham on final black at Northern Ireland Open

Murphy needed to come from 3-1 down to eventually prevail, two centuries in the end not good enough for Bingham who will feel hard done by having played superbly well all afternoon and put himself within touching distance of the quarter-finals.

Bingham looked to have resisted Murphy's classy comeback, 60 points to the good in the deciding frame before missing a tricky red which opened the door for Murphy to land the knockout blow with a stunning clearance.

There was still much work to do for Murphy when he came to the table, but he kept his cool, pulling off a couple of good pots on the last two reds before landing inch-perfect on the final black which was at this stage chained to the baulk cushion.

Earlier, Murphy had raced out of the traps by taking the opening frame with a century of his own, at one stage in the hunt for a 147 maximum break until trying to power the red into the middle pocket while sending the cue ball around the table.