Snooker results: Shaun Murphy beats Ding Junhui 6-5 at UK Championship

Former world champion Murphy led 5-3 against three-time winner Ding Junhui but was hauled back to level before he seized his first chance to fashion a 6-5 win.

Murphy punched the air after the dramatic finale to an error-strewn affair and admitted afterwards that he felt fortunate to make it through.

“I feel a bit silly with that celebration at the end but it’s just emotional, it just comes out,” Murphy told the BBC.

“I couldn’t have given any more but if you make those mistakes you really don’t deserve to win the game.”

Ding, the runner-up in each of the last two years, came out firing with a break of 129 in the opening frame but errors from both players ensued and the pair summoned just one more half-century between them as they edged level at 3-3.

A long blue from Murphy took him two frames from victory before the match belatedly burst into life, a 135 from Murphy sparking a brilliant response from Ding, who fired consecutive centuries to force the final frame shoot-out.

Murphy credited former world champion Peter Ebdon, with whom he recently linked up to work on his psychological approach, for giving him the tools to ride out another nailbiting finale and book his place in the last eight.