O'Sullivan was on the front foot from the opening exchanges of the match and having been favourite before it began, is now long odds-on to advance to another World Championship quarter-final.

This wasn't vintage O'Sullivan but it was close enough to it for fans to start dreaming of an eighth world title, as Higgins' hopes of adding to his own collection at the age of 50 took a major hit.

O'Sullivan began the match with a break of 86 before a tight second frame saw the Class of 92 legends embroiled in several safety battles, Higgins taking it to level things up.

But O'Sullivan was already looking superior among the balls and took the ascendancy thanks to a break of 82 followed by a sublime 137 clearance.

Returning from the mid-session interval, a break of 95 kept up The Rocket's scoring run and while Higgins stopped the bleeding temporarily, by the time O'Sullivan had won the following two frames to repeat the pattern of the first four, plenty of damage had been done.

Higgins must now win 11 of a possible 17 frames to turn the match around and make the last eight and it's O'Sullivan who is in full command.

Allen finds extra to beat Wilson

Mark Allen says he's yet to get out of second gear despite a strong front-running display to beat Kyren Wilson in round two of the World Championship.

Allen took four of the final five frames to prevail 13-9 but it was a match which in the end hinged on his rip-roaring start, the Northern Irishman having raced into a 5-0 lead.

The following 17 frames were split 9-8 in Wilson's favour, but the former world champion gave himself too much to do against such a gritty operator.

Allen said afterwards that he has improvement to find when he meets either Barry Hawkins or Mark Williams in the quarter-finals, but feels confident that he'll be up to the task.