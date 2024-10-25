Snooker results: Pang Junxu beats Neil Robertson 5-4 at Northern Ireland Open

At the end of a terrific tussle in which Robertson could never quite shake off his younger opponent, Pang belied his inexperience, producing a steely clearance of 85 to take the match to a deciding frame before finishing the job with a 129 total clearance.

Pang displayed impressive reliance as early as early as the fourth frame, a missed green when a couple of pots from the winning line in frame three quickly brushed off as he levelled with a run of 87.

And that proved to be the story of the match, Robertson twice poking his nose in front again to lead 3-2 and 4-3, only to be pegged back by Pang who just refused to be beaten.