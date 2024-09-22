Snooker results: Neil Robertson holds off Wu Yize to win English Open final 9-7

Robertson looked to have his first title since the 2022 Tour Championship in safe keeping when leading 8-2, but Wu suddenly burst into life.

The Chinese produced a barrage of big breaks to reduce his arrears to 8-7, threatening to pull off what would have been a memorable comeback.

However, Robertson kept his cool, aided by a massive fluke in frame 16 which paved the way for a frame and match-winning run of 55.

Robertson was winning the English Open for the second time following victory in 2021, his latest triumph pushing him back into the top 16 in the world rankings following a lean couple of years which culminated in the Australian failing to qualify for the Crucible in April.