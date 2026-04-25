Snooker results: Mark Allen beats Kyren Wilson to reach Crucible quarter-finals

Allen took four of the final five frames to prevail 13-9 but it was a match which in the end hinged on his rip-roaring start, the Northern Irishman having raced into a 5-0 lead.

The following 17 frames were split 9-8 in Wilson's favour, but the former world champion gave himself too much to do against such a gritty operator.

Allen said afterwards that he has improvement to find when he meets either Barry Hawkins or Mark Williams in the quarter-finals, but feels confident that he'll be up to the task.

"I am happy to win," he told WST.

"Any win here is a good one and especially over someone of Kyren's class. He is world number two for a reason. The match had a bit of everything. I started well to go 5-0, but it was a little flattering," said world number 12 Allen.

"I've got lots of confidence to take into the next round. I finished that match really well. I'd love to score a little bit better. It isn't a lot of fun grinding matches out, but the biggest positive I can take is that I'm in the quarter-finals of the World Championship without getting out of second gear. There's lots more to come.

"I don't feel great in my game but I'm probably too hard on myself. If I started listening to other people like pundits and other players I think I would feel a bit better. I'm not close to my best yet but I think that is exciting as well.

"This is the World Championship. You don't expect it to be easy. The strength in depth is better than it has ever been. There are no easy matches and I don't want there to be. You want to play the best and really challenge yourself."

Wilson said: "Any loss here is disappointing. I came here to try and win the tournament. Thankfully my name is on that beautiful trophy so I have ticked that box. Any time you go out is disappointing though. It was frustrating but I gave it my all."