Snooker results: Kyren Wilson trounces Judd Trump 9-3 in Northern Ireland Open final

Wilson raced into a 7-1 lead in the opening session at the Waterfront Hall and sealed a comprehensive victory in the ideal fashion with his only century of a surprisingly one-sided contest.

“I felt like the only thing missing from me today was a century so it’s ended up with the icing on the cake today,” Wilson told Eurosport.

“What Judd’s been achieving just lately is inspiring, to be as dominant as he has been with the sort of standard on tour nowadays is absolutely phenomenal and I don’t know where he gets the stamina from.

“He makes me raise my game and we can’t keep relying on the class of ’92 (Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams) all the time, so I’m glad I’m up there with him and can beat him. It’s good for the future of snooker.”